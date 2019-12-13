e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / World News

Greta Thunberg should chill and work on her anger management problem: Donald Trump

The Swedish teenager has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in her country that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities worldwide.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2019 06:30 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
President Donald Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year.
President Donald Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year.(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year, calling her selection “ridiculous.”

The Swedish teenager has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in her country that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities worldwide. She has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump said, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

He added: “Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg responded by changing her Twitter profile bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

She has been outspoken about her diagnosis with Asperger’s syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder associated with high intelligence and impaired social skills. “I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm,” she tweeted this year. “And - given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.”

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, attending the U.N. climate talks in Madrid, said in an AP interview that Trump’s comments were “the most disgraceful, bullying, unpresidential, almost cowardly thing to do. And he should be ashamed of himself. But he knows no shame.”

It’s not the first time Trump has complained after not being recognized for his influence. In 2015, Trump attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for “ruining Germany” after she was named Person of the Year, when he was listed as a runner-up.

Trump is the second world leader to take aim at Thunberg this week. Her concern over the slayings of indigenous Brazilians in the Amazon drew a harsh rebuke from Brazil’s president on Tuesday.

“Greta said that the Indians died because they were defending the Amazon,” Jair Bolsonaro said. “It’s impressive that the press is giving space to a brat like that,” he added, using the Portuguese word ”pirralha.”

Thunberg responded by changing her bio on Twitter, where she has over 3 million followers, to say “Pirralha.”

tags
top news
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes an Act
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes an Act
Two killed in north-east firing as citizens protest citizenship law
Two killed in north-east firing as citizens protest citizenship law
Factory output shrinks, rising inflation at 5.5 % begins to hurt
Factory output shrinks, rising inflation at 5.5 % begins to hurt
Deficit of 1.5 million tonne led to onion price rise: Centre
Deficit of 1.5 million tonne led to onion price rise: Centre
Child labourers: 16-hour shifts at Rs 2,000 per month, then killed by fire
Child labourers: 16-hour shifts at Rs 2,000 per month, then killed by fire
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Uncertainty looms over India-Japan summit as Assam protests intensify
Uncertainty looms over India-Japan summit as Assam protests intensify
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news