Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Group politics will lead only to wars, warns Chinese president
world news

Group politics will lead only to wars, warns Chinese president

Xi appeared to use his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Brics business forum on Wednesday to reiterate China’s criticism of Nato and support for Russia – without directly mentioning either.
Chinese President Xi Jinping(File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 07:59 AM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said “group politics”, “bloc confrontation” and military alliances will lead only to “wars and conflicts”, urging the international community to oppose hegemonic practices in what appeared to be a veiled criticism of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), which Beijing has long accused of provoking Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“The tragedies of the past tell us that hegemony, group politics and bloc confrontation bring no peace or security; they only lead to wars and conflicts,” Xi said.

Xi appeared to use his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Brics business forum on Wednesday to reiterate China’s criticism of Nato and support for Russia – without directly mentioning either. China has refused to publicly condemn Moscow for invading Ukraine or call it an invasion since the beginning of the war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sutirtho Patranobis

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad....view detail

Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP