Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has received its first reactions from gamers in New Zealand, where the highly anticipated game became available ahead of the rest of the world as part of Rockstar Games' rolling midnight launch. Early impressions from players have been largely enthusiastic, with graphics, smooth gameplay and attention to detail emerging as some of the biggest talking points.

US studio Rockstar Games allowed gamers to begin downloading its much-anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" on November 10, ahead of enabling consoles to play the game on November 19. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (AFP)

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Aleana Fernando, a 27-year-old Auckland resident, gave BBC Newsbeat a first look at the game shortly after its release. Sharing her spoiler-free impressions, Fernando praised the graphics and said even the game's opening sequence and credits had made a positive impression.

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"The graphics are great. Even from the set-up and credits, it's feeling pretty good," she told BBC Newsbeat.

Deep Dive What are New Zealand gamers saying about GTA 6? Early players have praised GTA 6’s graphics, smooth gameplay, realism and attention to detail. Several described their first impressions as amazing and said the game did not disappoint. Why did New Zealand gamers get to play GTA 6 first? Rockstar’s rollout unlocks the game at midnight in each market, starting in New Zealand and following local time zones around the world. When will full GTA 6 reviews be available? Detailed reactions are expected to take time because the main storyline is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete. The first comments from players are only early impressions.

Also Read | New Zealand gets first dibs as the much-awaited GTA 6 global rollout begins

GTA 6 gamers praise graphics, gameplay

Another New Zealand gamer, 27-year-old Connor Cattermoul, had already completed the game's introductory mission when he shared his initial impressions with BBC Newsbeat.

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{{^usCountry}} Cattermoul described the experience as "amazing" so far, praising the visuals and smoothness of the gameplay. He also highlighted the number of activities and small details players can explore in the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cattermoul described the experience as "amazing" so far, praising the visuals and smoothness of the gameplay. He also highlighted the number of activities and small details players can explore in the game. {{/usCountry}}

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"It's amazing. It's got beautiful graphics. It feels really smooth - there's so many little things you can do. It did not diasppoint," he said.

Realism has traditionally been one of the major attractions of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and Cattermoul felt the latest instalment had maintained that aspect.

Adam Simmons, 50, a director of photography who is based in New Zealand woke up till midnight and played the game at low volume to ensure his family was not disturbed.

Also Read | 'GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit': CEO Albinder Dhindsa announces quick delivery in Delhi, Bengaluru and 9 other cities ahead of November 19 launch

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He told news agency AP: “The gameplay dynamics are just amazing and the graphics are great and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep, which is impressive,” he said after half an hour of shooting, car theft and jokes about Florida. “You really feel like you are in a world,” he added. “The places and how they’re put together feel right.”

'Nothing comes close to this': Gamers react to GTA 6 launch

The excitement was also reflected across social media, with players sharing their initial reactions after getting access to the game.

According to a Reuters report, one user on Reddit described the experience by writing: "It's insane, literally nothing comes close to this."

New Zealand-based gamer and streamer Hayden 'Prawln' Tresch also shared an enthusiastic first reaction, particularly praising the game's graphics.

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“I was expecting good. I was expecting, like, really, really good graphics. But it’s better than what I originally thought it was going to be like,” he said.

"Looks amazing. It looks amazing. Oh, look at the sweater! The graphics are insane," was NZ gamer Pope NZL's reactio while playing the game, according to BBC.

Also Read | Belfast school offers PlayStation, Xbox vouchers to students for attending classes on GTA 6 launch day

However, complete reviews and detailed reactions are likely to take some time to emerge. According to Reuters, the main storyline of GTA 6 is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete.

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With the game now rolling out across different time zones, more players worldwide are expected to share their experiences as they get their first opportunity to explore GTA 6.