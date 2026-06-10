Gulf war LIVE: Uneasy calm after Iran targets US bases across Gulf in retaliatory missile-drone strikes

Gulf war LIVE updates: Air raid sirens blared across the Gulf region and beyond, including Kuwait, Bahrain as well as Jordan, as missiles were reportedly fired from Iran targeting Washington bases in retaliation to US strikes on Wednesday, following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. ...Read More

In the Gulf, Iran launched attacks in Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which sounded alerts and fired air defenses in response. Iran also said it targeted an air base in Jordan hosting US forces, which was later acknowledged by Jordanian officials who said five missiles that were fired from Iran were shot down.

Gulf war | Key points

US-Iran war status: Direct fighting between Iran, the United States and Israel were mostly on hold after an April 8 ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, but verbal hostilities continued to intensify. The United States launched airstrikes on Iran on Wednesday, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran, after an Army helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz in an incident US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Strait of Hormuz: Although the temporary ceasefire on April 8 stopped active combat, it has not led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz - the strategic waterway that normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) recently warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could "trigger a severe global food price crisis" in the months ahead. The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the major obstacles in negotiations, with growing fears that the global economy could face further strain as pre-war oil reserves diminish.

Why did US strike Iran: The US military's Central Command said on Wednesday fighter jets from the Air Force and Navy carried out strikes on Iranian "air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites." Iran acknowledged attacks around Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, but did not disclose the extent of the damage. The strikes, US said, was in response to Tuesday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz - an incident US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Bahrain, Kuwait intercept Iranian missiles: Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which activated emergency alerts and fired air defence systems in response. Iran also claimed to have targeted an air base in Jordan hosting US troops. Jordanian officials confirmed the strike later, saying five Iranian missiles were shot down. Jordan said the missile debris did not cause any casualty or damage.

US-Iran ceasefire status: The conflict, which began after the US and Israel launched strikes Iran on February 28, has rattled the global economy, pushed up energy prices and increased the cost of essentials, including food, worldwide. Efforts to turn the April ceasefire into a lasting peace agreement have failed so far, especially as Israel expands its military campaign in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.