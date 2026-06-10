Gulf war LIVE: Uneasy calm after Iran targets US bases across Gulf in retaliatory missile-drone strikes
Gulf war LIVE: US, Iran on Wednesday came close to resumption of full-fledged war in biggest exchange in hostilities since the April 8 ceasefire after Washington launched strikes on Iranian targets in response to downing of a US Army chopper. Iran then fired back, triggering sirens across Gulf.
Gulf war LIVE updates: Air raid sirens blared across the Gulf region and beyond, including Kuwait, Bahrain as well as Jordan, as missiles were reportedly fired from Iran targeting Washington bases in retaliation to US strikes on Wednesday, following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. ...Read More
In the Gulf, Iran launched attacks in Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which sounded alerts and fired air defenses in response. Iran also said it targeted an air base in Jordan hosting US forces, which was later acknowledged by Jordanian officials who said five missiles that were fired from Iran were shot down.
Gulf war | Key points
US-Iran war status: Direct fighting between Iran, the United States and Israel were mostly on hold after an April 8 ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, but verbal hostilities continued to intensify. The United States launched airstrikes on Iran on Wednesday, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran, after an Army helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz in an incident US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.
Strait of Hormuz: Although the temporary ceasefire on April 8 stopped active combat, it has not led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz - the strategic waterway that normally handles about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) recently warned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could "trigger a severe global food price crisis" in the months ahead. The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the major obstacles in negotiations, with growing fears that the global economy could face further strain as pre-war oil reserves diminish.
Why did US strike Iran: The US military's Central Command said on Wednesday fighter jets from the Air Force and Navy carried out strikes on Iranian "air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites." Iran acknowledged attacks around Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, but did not disclose the extent of the damage. The strikes, US said, was in response to Tuesday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz - an incident US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.
Bahrain, Kuwait intercept Iranian missiles: Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which activated emergency alerts and fired air defence systems in response. Iran also claimed to have targeted an air base in Jordan hosting US troops. Jordanian officials confirmed the strike later, saying five Iranian missiles were shot down. Jordan said the missile debris did not cause any casualty or damage.
US-Iran ceasefire status: The conflict, which began after the US and Israel launched strikes Iran on February 28, has rattled the global economy, pushed up energy prices and increased the cost of essentials, including food, worldwide. Efforts to turn the April ceasefire into a lasting peace agreement have failed so far, especially as Israel expands its military campaign in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 11:00:57 am
Middle East conflict LIVE: Gulf's responsibility to halt US, Israeli strikes, says Iran
Iran says Gulf nations have 'responsibility' to halt US, Israeli strikes, reports AFP news agency. Air raid sirens blared across the Gulf region and beyond, including Kuwait, Bahrain as well as Jordan, as missiles were reportedly fired from Iran targeting Washington bases in retaliation to US strikes on Wednesday, following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 10:30:41 am
Gulf war news LIVE: Stay calm, Bahrain tells public as sirens go off twice over Iran strikes
Iranian strikes triggered precautionary emergency protocol across Bahrain for a second time within an hour, prompting authorities to sound air raid sirens again and issue public safety warnings on Wednesday.
In an official statement issued in a post on X, Bahrain's Interior Ministry told people, for the second time in the past hour, to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place".
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:49:18 am
War news LIVE: Iranian missiles go beyond Gulf, target US base in Jordan
War news LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had carried out attacks against a US base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Gulf on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported.
The clashes mark one of the biggest exchanges in hostilities since the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in April.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted four sites at the US al-Azraq base in Jordan using long-range missiles, Iranian media reported.
The Guards said the targets included F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control centre, and warned they were ready to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any further US attack.
Jordanian armed forces said on Wednesday they had intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran toward al-Azraq. The military added that debris from the interception operation fell on Jordanian territory but caused no injuries or material damage.
-via Reuters
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:32:56 am
War news LIVE: Why did US strike Iran, triggering retaliatory missile strikes
The US military's Central Command said on Wednesday fighter jets from the Air Force and Navy carried out strikes on Iranian "air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites." Iran acknowledged attacks around Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, but did not disclose the extent of the damage.
The strikes, US said, was in response to Tuesday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz - an incident US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.
"The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," Central Command said on X.
Trump earlier alleged on social media that Iran had shot down the helicopter while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, saying the US "must, of necessity, respond to this attack." Iran's foreign minister later warned that foreign military forces near Iranian territory "are at constant risk" and vowed retaliation for the latest US strikes.
Iranian forces "will leave no attack or threat unanswered," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X. "Leave our region if you want to be safe."
The helicopter crash and subsequent US strikes further strained the fragile two-month ceasefire, just a day after Iran and Israel exchanged fire for the first time since the truce came into effect. Iranian state television said Israeli attacks on Tuesday killed at least two members of the country's air defence units.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:29:46 am
Where were Iranian missiles intercepted in the Gulf today?
Bahrain, Kuwait news LIVE: Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which activated emergency alerts and fired air defence systems in response. Iran also claimed to have targeted an air base in Jordan hosting US troops.
Jordanian officials confirmed the strike later, saying five Iranian missiles were shot down. Jordan said the missile debris did not cause any casualty or damage.
The conflict, which began after the US and Israel launched strikes Iran on February 28, has rattled the global economy, pushed up energy prices and increased the cost of essentials, including food, worldwide.
Efforts to turn the April ceasefire into a lasting peace agreement have failed so far, especially as Israel expands its military campaign in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:18:30 am
Gulf news LIVE: Iran, US come close to resumption of war | What sparked tensions?
Gulf news LIVE: The United States launched airstrikes on Iran on Wednesday, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran, after an Army helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz in an incident US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.
Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, both of which activated emergency alerts and fired air defence systems in response. Tehran also claimed to have targeted an air base in Jordan hosting US troops. Jordanian officials later confirmed the strike, saying that missiles were intercepted.
- Wed, 10 Jun 2026 09:08:15 am
Gulf news LIVE: Fresh Iranian strikes rock region; missiles intercepted
Gulf news LIVE: Air raid sirens rang out across parts of the Gulf and neighbouring regions, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, after Iran reportedly launched missiles targeting US military bases on Wednesday in retaliation for recent American strikes. The escalation came hours after an Army helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident US President Donald Trump blamed on Iran.
Iran launched attacks targeting US-linked sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting both countries to activate air defence systems and issue emergency alerts. Tehran also claimed responsibility for targeting an air base in Jordan housing US forces. Jordanian officials later confirmed that five missiles fired from Iran were intercepted and shot down.