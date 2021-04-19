Gun violence: US rocked by two separate shooting incidents

At least three people were killed on Sunday, in a shooting incident in Austin, Texas, authorities said. Austin police said its officers were “on scene of an active shooting incident” in the northwest part of the city.

Austin-Travis county emergency medical services department said three “adult patients” were dead at the scene of the shooting, which was reported shortly before noon, local time.

“No additional patients have been reported or located at this time,” the department said on Twitter about an hour after the incident was first reported. Police urged residents to avoid the area.

In a separate incident, three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early on Sunday, officials said. Kenosha County sheriff David Beth said the suspect in the shooting at Somers House Tavern is still at large, but that he believes the public is not in danger.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth said during a Sunday morning news conference. He asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Kenosha sheriff’s department. Kenosha is about 50km south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

The suspect had been asked to leave the bar, but returned and opened fire. Beth said shots were fired inside and outside the bar, which he described as “very busy” at the time. He left open the possibility that there was more than one suspect. He said he believed at least one handgun was used.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. Beth said two people died at the scene. The third person hopped in a car with two other people, who moments later flagged down a police vehicle. The officer drove the victim to a hospital where that person was pronounced dead, Beth said.

The two people who were shot and wounded were taken to area hospitals.