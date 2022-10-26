Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran's Shiraz city, 15 die
Published on Oct 26, 2022 09:07 PM IST
Gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people.
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people.
The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported the casualty toll.
Sunni extremists have targeted holy sites sacred to the country’s Shiite majority in the past. The attack comes as Iran has been convulsed by anti-government demonstrations for over a month.
