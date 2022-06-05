Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Gunmen kill worshippers during church service in Nigeria: Report
world news

Gunmen kill worshippers during church service in Nigeria: Report

A doctor at a hospital in Owo, a town in the state in Nigeria's southwest, told Reuters that "several worshippers were brought in dead".
Local media said gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at the church.(Representative image)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Reuters |

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Nigeria's Ondo state during mass on Sunday, killing several people, local media reported.

A doctor at a hospital in Owo, a town in the state in Nigeria's southwest, told Reuters that "several worshippers were brought in dead".

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local media said gunmen had fired at worshippers and detonated explosives at the church.

Africa's most populous country has witnessed attacks and kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, mostly in its northwest. Such attacks are rare in southwestern Nigeria.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP