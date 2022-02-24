Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Had no other choice', 'was forced': What Putin says to defend war on Ukraine
world news

'Had no other choice', 'was forced': What Putin says to defend war on Ukraine

Russia was prepared in one way or another for what is now happening from the point of view of sanctions policy, Putin said as he defended his attack on Ukraine. 
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of the business community at the Kremlin in Moscow,
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday defended his action that has brought the world to the precipice of war and said he had no other option but to order the special operation against Ukraine. All previous attempts of Moscow to change the security situation had come to nothing.

Facing several sanctions for the situation in Ukraine, Putin on Thursday held a televised meeting with business leaders and told Alexander Shokhin, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs that Moscow had been forced into taking action and knew that sanctions would follow.

Follow live update

"We all understand the world we live in and were prepared in one way or another for what is now happening from the point of view of sanctions policy," Putin said. "Russia remains a part of the global economy."

"I want to thank you for what has been done so far in rather difficult conditions," Putin told Shokhin as Shokin said Russia should now stimulate extra demand for government debt from private investors.

RELATED STORIES

As Putin launched the strike on Ukraine, he said if any country tries to attack Russia in retaliation, there will be consequences. "Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history," he said as he authorised the attack.

“All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP