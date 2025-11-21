Had to overhaul infra, spend $1.2bn to ensure COP is hosted in Amazon: Brazil

Belem, Brazil: As India prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference in 2028, Brazil’s experience staging COP30 in the Amazon offers both encouragement and a sobering reality check: expect to spend upwards of $1.2 billion in federal funds alone and devote years to preparation. Attendees exit the venue for the COP30 UN Climate Summit, in Belem, Brazil, on Thursday. (AP)

India formally expressed its intention to host COP33 in 2028, with the Union environment ministry establishing a dedicated COP33 cell under its Climate Change Division in July to address the specialised requirements. The World Economic Forum has said a COP in India “would highlight how development and decarbonisation can advance together, rather than in conflict” and “embodies the global south’s determination to shape its climate destiny”.

But what will it actually take for an Indian city to pull off the massive logistical feat? “Work together and believe you can do this,” said Jader Barbalho Filho, Brazil’s minister for cities, in an interview. “A lot of people from outside of Brazil and inside of Brazil did not believe that Belem could host a COP. And you see what happened here now.”

Brazil invested over $1.2 billion in federal funds alone to ready the Amazonian city of Belem for thousands of delegates and high-profile visitors. “I am talking only of the federal budget. It is over $1.2 billion,” Filho said. “But it was important for us to host the COP and draw the world’s attention to the Amazon.”

The preparations took years and involved massive infrastructure overhauls. Brazil retrofitted the airport in one year and two months, built an entirely new port over several years to accommodate two cruise ships housing around 3,000 delegates, and constructed parks and mobility infrastructure.

According to residents school holidays which were to start in December were advanced so that traffic could be managed effectively during COP30.

“I think Belem was a nice choice because in all of the COPs we talk about the environment, we talk about the Amazon,” Filho said. “So it’s a good opportunity for the world to understand what the Amazon rainforest is. And also understand that 80% of these people who live here in this Amazon, live in cities. So this COP needs to be a COP of forests but has to be a COP of the cities.”

Despite the extensive preparations, Belem has struggled with several issues, including overcharging for accommodation, a shortage of lodging for delegates and general infrastructure problems with mobility, the airport and ports. According to one observer, the accommodation crunch forced around 3,000 delegates to stay in two cruise ships docked especially for the conference.

“See how we built this park, to receive the COP, all the infrastructure, to the mobility, the infrastructure, the hotels, restaurants,” Filho said. “We informed our people as to how to receive guests from the airport to the COP and everywhere else in the city.”

The port reconstruction alone took several years because the existing facility lacked the height to receive large ships. “Our port did not have the height to receive the big ships so we did this new port and all the infrastructure to receive the people,” Filho said.

His advice to India: start early and maintain belief in the mission. “In the beginning, many people have a doubt if we can do this COP here. And the COP is really happening right now,” he said. “And we should want new decisions to help this world. The people, the countries have to give a final declaration to help to build a better country for all our people.”

The Union environment ministry’s order dated July 15 established the COP33 cell with immediate effect to begin addressing the specialised and professional requirements associated with hosting the conference.