close_game
close_game
News / World News / Hamas' armed wing says it killed 21 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Hamas' armed wing says it killed 21 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Reuters |
Jan 24, 2024 02:52 AM IST

Israel blamed unidentified Palestinian militants for rocket-propelled grenade attack, which was deadliest to date for Israeli military in its campaign in Gaza.

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a rocket attack that killed 21 Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv that the militants' rockets hit a building where Israeli forces had laid explosives. (AP)
Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv that the militants' rockets hit a building where Israeli forces had laid explosives. (AP)

Israel earlier blamed unidentified Palestinian militants for the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Monday, which was the deadliest day to date for the Israeli military in its campaign in Gaza.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Watch the execution by Al-Qassam Brigades fighters of a compound operation against the enemy soldiers and vehicles east of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp," Hamas said in a message released to media, accompanying a video of the attack.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv that the militants' rockets hit a building where Israeli forces had laid explosives. The strike caused that building and one next to it to collapse, he said.

Most of the soldiers died there while two who were securing the area in a tank were killed by a second rocket, Hagari said, citing an initial inquiry.

The military was still studying the incident, Hagari said. Over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces killed more than 100 militants in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza, he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On