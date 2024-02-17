Hamas chief blames Israel for lack of progress in Gaza truce

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for a lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the enclave's ruling Palestinian Islamist group said in a statement on Saturday. Israel-Hamas War: Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.(AFP)

Haniyeh added that Hamas "will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression, withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, and lifting of the unjust siege".