Hamas chief blames Israel for lack of progress in Gaza truce

Reuters |
Feb 17, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas chief said that Hamas “will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression.”

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for a lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the enclave's ruling Palestinian Islamist group said in a statement on Saturday.

Israel-Hamas War: Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.(AFP)

Haniyeh added that Hamas "will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression, withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, and lifting of the unjust siege".

