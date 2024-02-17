Hamas chief blames Israel for lack of progress in Gaza truce
Reuters |
Feb 17, 2024 04:25 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Hamas chief said that Hamas “will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression.”
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for a lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire deal in Gaza, the enclave's ruling Palestinian Islamist group said in a statement on Saturday.
Read more: Pakistan elections 2024: Official admits rigging under his watch, resigns
Haniyeh added that Hamas "will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression, withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, and lifting of the unjust siege".
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Share this article