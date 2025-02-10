Hamas postpones release of Israeli hostages over ‘ceasefire violations’

Hamas announced on Monday that it would halt the release of Israeli hostages until further notice, alleging Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, Reuters reported. Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8, 2025.(AFP FILE)

Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida said that since the ceasefire began on January 19, Israel has delayed the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, continued military shelling and gunfire targeting Gazans, and blocked the entry of relief materials into the region.

Although the ceasefire has mostly been maintained over the past three weeks, there have been incidents where Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid flows into Gaza have increased, as reported by aid agencies.

Ubaida said that Hamas would suspend further hostage releases until Israel “complies and compensates for the past weeks.” Another exchange had been planned for Saturday.

In his reply, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that Hamas' decision to halt the release of hostages was a violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

He also said that he had instructed the military to maintain the highest level of readiness in Gaza.

The announcement was the first major challenge to the fragile ceasefire and came at a sensitive time for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was under pressure to bring hostages home.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday also ended the controversial practice of paying stipends to the families of Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted of attacks on Israel.

The move is seen as an effort to improve relations with the new US administration, which, along with Israel, had criticised the “martyrs fund” for rewarding violence against Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Family Forum, which represents numerous hostage families, urged mediating countries to reinstate the existing deal.

“Recent evidence from those released, as well as the shocking conditions of the hostages released last Saturday, leaves no room for doubt — time is of the essence, and all hostages must be urgently rescued from this horrific situation,” the Forum said.

With Reueters, AP inputs