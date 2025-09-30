‘Hamas has 3-4 days to accept or…’: Trump's big warning after 20-point Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump has issued another warning to Hamas, a day after he presented a 20-point peace plan to bring the Gaza war to an end. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Republican leader called on the Palestinian militant group to accept his plan or face severe consequences. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the conclusion of a joint press conference during which Trump presented his 20-point plan to end the Gaza war(AFP)

"All of the Arab countries are signed up, the Muslim countries all signed up, Israel's all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not — and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," Trump told reporters outside the White House

“Hamas has 3-4 days to respond to the proposal. If not - Israel will do what it needs to do,” he added.

Hamas on Tuesday said it will discuss Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza within the group and with other Palestinian factions before communicating its official response.

The proposal calls on Hamas to effectively surrender and disarm in return for an end to fighting, humanitarian aid for Palestinians and the promise of reconstruction in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the plan and welcomed it. Along with Israel, several nations such as France, Canada, India, Russia and more have backed and welcomed Trump's 20 point peace plan to end the Gaza war.

What is Trump's 20 point peace plan?

Among the 20 points put forth by the US government, the key proposals in Trump's plan includes an immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza, release of all remaining hostages and a withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The proposal also states that Hamas must lay down its arms and will not be allowed to govern Gaza in any form. Furthermore, hundreds of detained Palestinians will be released by Israel.

Furthermore, full aid will be immediately sent into Gaza, where Palestinians have been subject to starvation and famine.

While Trump's plan leaves the door open for a future Palestinian state, Israeli PM Netanyahu has ruled this out saying that Israel will not allow for the creation of Palestine.

Over 66,000 killed in Gaza since October 2023

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment and attacks in Gaza have killed over 66,000 Palestinians, majority of whom have been attributed to women and children.

The Israel Gaza war broke out on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched a terror attack in southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and abduction of around 250 people.