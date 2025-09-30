France to Pakistan: Full list of countries that back Trump's Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The plan received support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; however, there remains doubt as to whether Hamas will accept the proposal. The plan was introduced during Netanyahu’s visit to the White House on Monday. (Bloomberg)

The plan, which includes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the Palestinian territories, the release of hostages, and a roadmap toward a new government in the Palestinian territories, was introduced during Netanyahu’s visit to the White House on Monday.

Notably, India has welcomed the plan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the initiative provides a “viable pathway” to long-term peace and development for both the Palestinian and Israeli people.

Here’s a look at all the countries that have publicly supported Trump’s plan:

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the plan.

In a statement on X, he said, “I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan.”

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also supported Trump’s plan for Gaza.

He wrote on X that “durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.”

Italy

The Italian government has also backed Trump’s 20-point plan.

A statement from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said that the proposal “could mark a turning point, enabling a permanent cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all hostages, and full and secure humanitarian access.”

ALSO READ | What Hamas said on Trump's Gaza peace plan

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has welcomed the plan and called on Israel and Hamas to cooperate.

He said, “We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US Administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality. Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages.”

Support from Arab and Muslim countries

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt welcomed Trump’s “leadership and sincere efforts” to end the war in Gaza.

They said they "affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation."

Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the Trump plan "offers a unique opportunity to end the terrible war in Gaza.

"Finally, there is hope for Israelis and Palestinians that this war could soon be over."

European Council

European Council President Antonio Costa said that he was “encouraged by Prime Minister Netanyahu's positive response” to the plan.

He also urged the involved parties to “seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance.”

Israel-Hamas War

Israel’s actions in Gaza were launched after Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking at least 250 hostages.

Since then, Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Notably, Netanyahu has faced intense pressure from across the world to end the war, especially following the ongoing offensive in Gaza.