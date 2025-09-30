What Hamas said on Trump's Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump laid out a peace plan to end the two-year-old war in Gaza and paved the way for a new government in the Palestinian territory. Hamas militants take pictures as fellow masked Palestinian fighters carry one of the coffins during the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on February 20, 2025.(AFP)

The plan, which has been backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza if Hamas disarms.

Soon after the Trump's announcement, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief shared the Gaza plan with Hamas, Reuters reported.

Reacting to the US plan, Hamas negotiators told mediators that they are reviewing the plan “in good faith” and will provide a response.

What Trump's peace plan says about Hamas?

Trump's proposal states that Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2007, will play no role in future governance. However, Hamas members will be granted amnesty if they commit to "peaceful coexistence" and decommission their weapons. The Palestinian militants will also be allowed safe passage to leave Gaza.

The peace plan also states that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages in Hamas custody should be returned.

Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Meanwhile, Hamas members who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.