Hamas' war crimes visible even from outer space: Israeli military

Amid the ongoing war with Hamas militants, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday shared satellite images to show how Israel looked before and after Hamas' terror attacks on October 7.

IDF shares satellite pics(X/ @IDF)

While posting the satellite images on X (formerly Twitter) showing the widespread destruction caused by the surprise attack, the IDF said, “The lengths Hamas is willing to go in order to commit war crimes are visible even from outer space.”

The Israeli military in another X post showed some of the confiscated weapons used by Hamas to kill Israelis. The IDF asserted that they would ensure the removal of Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza.

In the video, an Israeli soldier said, “All the munitions that you see in here is about approximately 20 per cent of what Hamas terrorists brought on their vehicles. You can see different kinds of shape charges, rockets, RPGs, grenades, all kinds of stuff around here.”

"You can see by the amount of munitions, the medical equipment and food that they brought with them that they were prepared for a long term in a villages. You can see by the symbols on all the equipment that everything is homemade of Hamas, homemade production," he added.

Meanwhile, the IDF chief said the Israeli troops will soon enter the Gaza Strip to decimate the Hamas militants. "Our responsibility now is to enter Gaza, to go to the places where Hamas is preparing, acting, planning, launching. Attack them everywhere, every commander, every operative, destroy infrastructure. In one word, to win," IDF chief of staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi told the troops.

Israel declared war on the terror group a day after waves of its fighters broke through Israel on October 7, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

The Israeli Air Force flew senior ground forces officers over Gaza Strip territory in order to view from above the direction of the military's unexpected manoeuvres, The Times of Israel reported. Rockets were fired at Tel Aviv and southern Israel overnight, and the IDF attacked targets in and around the northern part of Gaza.

Exchange of fire grew more intense on Israel’s border with Lebanon, with Israeli army jets striking Hezbollah's military infrastructure in response to rocket attacks. Fleeing the bombardment and following an Israeli order to move to southern Gaza, Palestinians have had to find shelter, including on the streets and in UN-run schools.