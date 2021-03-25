Home / World News / 'Happens every year': Joe Biden says immigrant surge seasonal
world news

'Happens every year': Joe Biden says immigrant surge seasonal

"There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," he said in his first press conference since taking office.
AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST
US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)

President Joe Biden pushed back Thursday at claims the flow of undocumented immigrants at the US southern border has reached crisis levels, saying the surge is a mostly seasonal problem that happens each year.

"There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," he said in his first press conference since taking office.

Pushing back on criticisms that he has opened the door to undocumented immigrants, Biden said his government is committed to allowing unaccompanied migrant children to enter the United States for humanitarian reasons.

More than 9,000 came in February, a number on track to top 14,000 this month, swamping facilities of the US Customs and Border Patrol for processing them.

He also said that the United States is allowing a number of families to enter because Mexico is refusing to accept their return.

"We are sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming," Biden said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India, US agree to resolve outstanding trade issues

Joe Biden doubles goal of Covid-19 vaccines to 200 million doses

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health worsens in prison

Nike, Adidas and H&M face boycott heat over Xinjiang

"They should all be going back."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us immigrants
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP