6 killed in unprecedented Hawaii wildfires, Joe Biden sends military: Top points

Wildfires are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island. The fires forced evacuations in some areas, including the popular tourist spot of Lahaina Town. The National Weather Service said that Hurricane Dora was partly to blame for the strong winds driving the flames. US president Joe Biden ordered “all available Federal assets” to help combat wildfires which have killed at least six people. Here are top updates on Hawaii wildfires:

The Coast Guard and US Navy are supporting response and rescue efforts, while the Marines are providing Black Hawk helicopters to fight the fires, Joe Biden said. The Hawaii National Guard has mobilized Chinook helicopters to help with search and rescue operations. The US president said the Transportation department is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from the island. The Interior and Agriculture departments “stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts", he added. The US president offered “condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones” and expressed gratitude toward “the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger", Associated Press reported. Firefighting crews were continuing to battle fires in Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry, the County of Maui said. More than 2,100 people were housed overnight in four emergency shelters, the county said while another 2,000 travelers were sheltering at the Kahului airport. Richard Olsten, a helicopter pilot for a tour company, said that he was shocked by a scene he saw where it “looked like a bomb went off.” “It's horrifying. I've flown here 52 years and I've never seen anything come close to that. We had tears in our eyes, the other pilots on board and the mechanics and me," he said, adding, “We never thought we'd experience anything like this in our whole life." The Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu is also being prepared to accommodate up to 4,000 people displaced by the wildfires.

Hawaii Wildfires: Flames are seen near boats docked at Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii.(Reuters)

