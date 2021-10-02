Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / ‘He runs on carrots’: Man on horseback has a funny take on UK’s fuel crisis
world news

‘He runs on carrots’: Man on horseback has a funny take on UK’s fuel crisis

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Gus Lee Dolphin on a horse poked fun at customers at petrol station(Instagram)
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A video of a British man mocking vehicle owners at a petrol station in England’s Surrey while riding atop a horse has gone viral on social media prompting hilarious reactions amid UK's severe fuel crisis.

A TikTok user, Gus Lee-Dolphin, strode about on a horse at a petrol station in Surrey and Thames Ditton. He mocks car owners lined up at the petrol station and says, “I am on a horse, I don’t need petrol because he runs on carrots. He runs on carrots, he runs on carrots, I don’t need petrol because I’m on a horse,” Dolphin says in his video.

RELATED STORIES

Panic buying gripped the UK as it faced fuel shortages last week after the government said that there were not enough truckers to transport fuel to the nation’s petrol stations. Shell, ExxonMobil and Green Energy, the nation’s largest fuel suppliers have said that not fuel but labour shortage has led to a chaotic week where social media platforms were filled with videos of people getting into fights in gas stations and car owners were seen filling petrol on bottles as a reserve.

The UK government on Saturday, in a bid to mitigate the crisis, extended an emergency visa programme for truck drivers. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent filling stations, told news agencies that they saw a ‘distinct improvement' in the conditions, though the situation did not improve in several regions, including London.

“In London and the Southeast, and possibly parts of eastern England, if anything, it has got worse,” PRA’s Brian Madderson was quoted as saying by news agency BBC. A survey of 1,000 independent petrol stations showed that 16% of stations were still dry, news agency Bloomberg reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uk government
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Melania Trump had Google alerts set up for herself | 5 takeaways from new book

Experts laud Merck's Covid-19 drug molnupiravir. All you need to know

Taliban to deploy suicide bombers at borders; eye on Tajikistan: Report

France's Le Drian, US' Blinken to hold talks in a bid to rebuild ties
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP