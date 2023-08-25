‘He was a true visionary’: Tributes pour in as WWE star Bray Wyatt dies at 36

WWE star Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, died due to “heart issues” at the age of 36, reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com revealed. “I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away,” Sean wrote on X, adding to the thread, “I encourage those reading to respect the family's privacy if at all possible, but his loved ones wanted some details clarified”.

WWE star Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, died due to “heart issues” at the age of 36 (thewindhamrotunda/Instagram)

‘The world lost a good one today’

Tributes began to pour in for the star soon after the news of his death surfaced. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote on X, “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’ .”

Actor Mick Foley wrote, “RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.”

Wrestler The Miz wrote, “The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well my friend.”

WWE wrote on X, "WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.

Bray Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE

Bray, under the name of Husky Harris, joined WWE’s main roster in 2010. However, he left a year later and rejoined the main roster as the leader of The Wyatt Family in 2013.

Bray was notably a three-time world champion in WWE. He won the WWE Championship once and Universal Championship twice.

Bray was the son of Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan, and his uncles Barry and Kendall Windham.

Besides wrestling, Bray was a star football player in H.S. He played at the College of the Sequoias for two seasons, but later transferred to Troy University.

