Shots fired at University of Toronto Mississauga dormitory, shelter-in-place order issued

University of Toronto in Canada said that shots were fired at the Mississauga dormitory, following which the surrounding area was secured. A shelter-in-place order was also issued.

Heavy police activity reported at University of Toronto Mississauga in Canada, police asking people to shelter in place (Unsplash - representational image)

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Heavy police activity was initially reported at University of Toronto Mississauga in Canada, according to social media posts. X account 905HUB said that “police chopper and dozens of units” are in the area.

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In another post, the outlet revealed that the university is asking people to shelter in place.

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BREAKING: The University of Toronto Mississauga is telling people to shelter in place because of police activity at the McLuhan Court residence on Residence Rd. Witness photos show a heavy police presence, with officers’ guns drawn.

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{{^usCountry}} University of Toronto Mississauga wrote on X, “We have received reports of police activity at 3330 residence road Mcluhan Court residence at the UTM. Shelter in place until further instructions. Emergency Responders have been notified and are on scene.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} University of Toronto Mississauga wrote on X, “We have received reports of police activity at 3330 residence road Mcluhan Court residence at the UTM. Shelter in place until further instructions. Emergency Responders have been notified and are on scene.” {{/usCountry}}

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What social media posts are saying

Some social media posts said that there is a lockdown in place because of active shooter reports.

“Heavy police presence near/at University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) with reports of Potential ACTIVE SHOOTER at UTM. Lockdown in place,” an X post read.

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However, this claim remains unverified. University of Toronto Mississauga has not released any information about a potential active shooter incident.

“A lot of police and ambulance around square one area. I wonder what's happening #Mississauga, an X user wrote.

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Another said, “university of toronto mississauga students received this alert, might be related. lots of police activity at one of the residence buildings and the campus is on lockdown”.

One user wrote, “Something serious is unfolding tonight at the University of Toronto Mississauga. Students have been told to shelter in place, with the alert specifically mentioning McLuhan Court Residence. More than 20 police cruisers are reportedly on scene. Authorities have yet to confirm what happened”.