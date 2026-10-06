A Hindu pilgrimage, a video and 'blasphemy': Why Sri Lankan man is facing death penalty in Saudi

A Sri Lankan national is currently facing death penalty in Saudi Arabia over a Facebook post allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Anojan Sivarasa hails from Sri Lanka's Eastern Province and travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment about nine months ago. (Pexel/Representative)

An appellate court in Saudi Arabia has reportedly found 24-year-old migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa guilty of blasphemy against Islam in a Facebook comment.

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The case has rattled Sri Lanka, with diplomatic efforts underway to save him.

According to a BBC report, the issue is linked to a Hindu pilgrimage in Sri Lanka and a viral video from June showing a Muslim man kicking a dog following the pilgrims. After a user insulted a Hindu deity, Anojan posted a response in Tamil, insulting Prophet Muhammad, the publication further said.

How a screenshot led to arrest

Even though Anojan Sivarasa quickly took down his comment and posted an apology, a screenshot had been taken by then.

The Sri Lankan national's employer in Saudi was made aware of the screenshot, and subsequently informed the Saudi authorities, leading to Anojan's arrest. His devices were reportedly seized and his social media accounts were deleted.

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{{^usCountry}} “People in Saudi Arabia knew nothing about this matter. It was individuals in Sri Lanka who sent emails to the company where my brother worked,” Anojan's brother, Hamsidan, told BBC Sinhala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People in Saudi Arabia knew nothing about this matter. It was individuals in Sri Lanka who sent emails to the company where my brother worked,” Anojan's brother, Hamsidan, told BBC Sinhala. {{/usCountry}}

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As reported by news agency PTI last month, Anojan hails from Sri Lanka's Eastern Province and travelled to Saudi Arabia for employment about nine months ago.

A 5-year sentence, and then a twist

The Al-Ahsa Criminal Court initially handed a five-year sentence to Anojan and imposed a fine of three million Saudi riyals.

However, the case took an unexpected turn last month after prosecutors sought Anojan to be tried under Sharia law, a request the appellate court approved, paving the way for a death sentence.

However, there is no official execution timeline and Anojan's family has had no updates on his condition since September 28, BBC reported.

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The Sri Lankan government earlier said it was closely following Anojan's case.

Anojan's family urges Saudi to spare his life

With no clarity on Anojan's death sentence timeline, his family claims they have had no contact with him since last month. "I plead for mercy for the wrongs committed by my son. Please forgive him and send him back to us," his mother Rasamanickam Yogalakshmi was quoted as saying by BBC.

His brother Hamsidan also urged authorities to prioritise the issue and share an update.

In September, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Anojan's parents at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo and said he would personally seek clemency from the Saudi ruler.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also met Sivarasa's family.

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According to a PTI report from September, Tamil Progressive Alliance leader Mano Ganesan had urged Dissanayake to seek Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the case, citing Modi's ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.