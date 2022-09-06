In photos: Super typhoon Hinnamnor leaves trail of devastation in South Korea

A super typhoon hit South Korea on Tuesday battering the country’s southern region, leaving tens of thousands of homes without electricity.

The typhoon- named Hinnamnor- made an impact just weeks after heavy rains in the region caused flooding that killed at least 14 people.

South Korea Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: A man walks along a damaged road in Gyeongju. (AFP)

Powerful winds swept the island of Jeju after which they hit the mainland near the port city of Busan.

Hinnamnor’s winds have weakened and the typhoon could downgrade to a tropical cyclone by Tuesday night, South Korea’s weather agency said.

South Korea Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: A building is swept down in the aftermath of Typhoon Hinnamnor. (AP)

The South Korean army has been deployed to assist with rescue and restoration operations as nearly 80 homes and buildings were flooded or destroyed, and hundreds of roads, bridges and facilities were damaged.

South Korea Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: South Korean rescue workers rescue a man from a flooded riverside park. (AFP)

More than 600 schools were closed or converted to online classes.

Workers managed to restore electricity to 30,006 of the 66,341 households that lost power as of Tuesday afternoon, a Reuters report said.

