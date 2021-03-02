IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Hong Kong Activists return to court, continue arraignment on subversion charges
The case comes days before an annual meeting of China’s legislature opens in Beijing, with senior officials calling for lawmakers to overhaul the former British colony’s election system to further diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians.(AFP)
The case comes days before an annual meeting of China’s legislature opens in Beijing, with senior officials calling for lawmakers to overhaul the former British colony’s election system to further diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians.(AFP)
world news

Hong Kong Activists return to court, continue arraignment on subversion charges

The hearing Tuesday will determine whether the 47 defendants remain in jail or get released on bail before a trial that could be months away.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Dozens of pro-democracy activists are returning to court in Hong Kong to continue their arraignment on subversion charges, while Beijing presses ahead with plans to overhaul the city’s electoral system.

The hearing Tuesday will determine whether the 47 defendants remain in jail or get released on bail before a trial that could be months away. The accused include some of the city’s most prominent activists such as Joshua Wong, Benny Tai and Jimmy Sham and most have objected to government requests to keep them in jail while also delaying further proceedings until at least May 31.

The mass hearing before Chief Magistrate Victor So lasted much of the day Monday, with hundreds of supporters staging a defiant rally outside. It adjourned around 3 a.m. after one defendant, Clarisse Yeung, 34, fainted. A small number of protesters gathered outside the courthouse in the West Kowloon area for a second day.

Police gave tickets to 42 people for breaching Covid-related restrictions during the protests outside the court Monday, Cable TV reported. One person was arrested for crossing a cordoned area and refusing to produce identification, the broadcaster said.

Also read: China asks Australia to abandon its interference in Hong Kong's affairs

The case comes days before an annual meeting of China’s legislature opens in Beijing, with senior officials calling for lawmakers to overhaul the former British colony’s election system to further diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians. Hong Kong delegates pressed for changes to ensure only “patriots” govern the city in meetings with senior Chinese officials Sunday and Monday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The National People’s Congress planned to pass a framework for the changes, the Hong Kong Economic Times said in a column Tuesday, citing people close to policy makers in Beijing that it didn’t identify. The exact details of the plan would be written by the NPC’s Standing Committee and Hong Kong’s government would then put them into force, the Chinese-language newspaper said.

The Sing Tao Daily said in a separate column that the whole process would take four to five months, citing people it didn’t identify. Both of the pieces were published under pseudonyms.

The 47 opposition figures are being prosecuted over their roles in helping organize a primary that drew more than 600,000 voters in July last year to choose candidates for Legislative Council elections that were later postponed. Authorities say the primary and plans to force the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam using a provision of the mini-constitution were an illegal attempt to paralyze the government.

Alan Leong, a former lawmaker and chief executive candidate who is serving as a lawyer for four defendants, suggested in court Monday that prosecutors were hurrying the arraignment hearings because of the Chinese legislative gathering, which starts Friday.

“Why were the charges laid now,” he said. “Are they rushing for the NPC meeting?”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pro-democracy protest hong kong china beijing
Close
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019.(AP)
world news

Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Ma's recent woes were triggered by an October 23 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal's ex-prime minister Baburam Bhattarai speaks to reporters in this file picture from September 26, 2015. (AFP)
Nepal's ex-prime minister Baburam Bhattarai speaks to reporters in this file picture from September 26, 2015. (AFP)
world news

Not Beijing, only New Delhi: Nepal's ex-PM says Indo-Nepal ties remain strong

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Bhattarai, who is in New Delhi for his health check-up, pointed out that his country is going through a political crisis and it wants to bring back stability, and ensure good ties with India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, on Monday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at AIIMS in New Delhi, on Monday. (ANI)
world news

With first dose, PM Modi joins ranks of world leaders vaccinated against Covid

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Among the first to received the coronavirus disease vaccine was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 71, closely followed by US President Joe Biden, 78
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas accused the Trump administration of gutting the U.S. immigration system, complicating his job as he tries to meet demands from Democrats to roll back his predecessors' policies. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas accused the Trump administration of gutting the U.S. immigration system, complicating his job as he tries to meet demands from Democrats to roll back his predecessors' policies. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

US downplays possibility of sharing Covid-19 vaccines with Mexico

Reuters, Washington/mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • The remarks by White House press secretary Jen Psaki came before a video conference between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US President Joe Biden
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bawi Cung, right, seated with his children at home, before he and his two sons were stabbed in an anti-Asian attack last March 2020 at Sam's Club in Midland, Texas.(AP)
Bawi Cung, right, seated with his children at home, before he and his two sons were stabbed in an anti-Asian attack last March 2020 at Sam's Club in Midland, Texas.(AP)
world news

Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:13 PM IST
  • The grisly encounter brought home the dangerous climate Asian Americans have faced since the coronavirus entered the US, with racially motivated harassment and assaults occurring from coast to coast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia, a staunch US ally, is home to Boeing's largest footprint outside the United States and has vast airspace with relatively low traffic for flight testing.(Reuters file photo)
Australia, a staunch US ally, is home to Boeing's largest footprint outside the United States and has vast airspace with relatively low traffic for flight testing.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Boeing to base US Air Force prototype on Australian pilotless combat jet

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:09 PM IST
The "Loyal Wingman", the first military aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years, made its first flight on Saturday under the supervision of a Boeing test pilot monitoring it from a ground control station in South Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

HSBC banker knew about dealings with Iran, Meng’s defense argues

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:43 PM IST
That meeting is a key event in the US case against Meng, which alleges the Huawei chief financial officer misled banks into processing Huawei transactions that potentially violated US sanctions against Iran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case comes days before an annual meeting of China’s legislature opens in Beijing, with senior officials calling for lawmakers to overhaul the former British colony’s election system to further diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians.(AFP)
The case comes days before an annual meeting of China’s legislature opens in Beijing, with senior officials calling for lawmakers to overhaul the former British colony’s election system to further diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians.(AFP)
world news

Hong Kong Activists return to court, continue arraignment on subversion charges

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The hearing Tuesday will determine whether the 47 defendants remain in jail or get released on bail before a trial that could be months away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.(MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS)
"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.(MYANMAR NOW via REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar police fire stun grenades as Southeast Asian ministers aim for talks

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:18 PM IST
The talks will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military removed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government a month ago, unleashing anger and mass street protests across Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a packet containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm at a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesaler in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced in China arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, making it the first of the European Union's 27 nations to receive a Chinese vaccine. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)(AP)
A woman holds a packet containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm at a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesaler in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced in China arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, making it the first of the European Union's 27 nations to receive a Chinese vaccine. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)(AP)
world news

Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
world news

Fossils of oldest member of huge dinosaur group found in Argentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The dinosaur's incomplete skeletal remains were discovered south of the city of Neuquen. The researchers said Ninjatitan demonstrated that the titanosaurs as a group first appeared longer ago than previously known.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.(Reuters/ File photo)
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

US focused on 'future conduct' of Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi sanctions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The United States on Friday declassified a report that said the crown prince approved an operation in 2018 to capture or kill Khashoggi and issued some sanctions against Saudi nationals and entities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective.(REUTERS)
Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective.(REUTERS)
world news

Hydroxychloroquine shouldn’t be used as Covid preventive, says WHO

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST
A WHO expert panel found that the medicine had no meaningful effect on deaths or hospitalizations and may even increase the risk of adverse effects, the group said in a statement Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The detentions have drawn international condemnation and accusations that the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing are using the law to crush dissent and stifle the opposition.(REUTERS)
The detentions have drawn international condemnation and accusations that the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing are using the law to crush dissent and stifle the opposition.(REUTERS)
world news

Hearing for Hong Kong democracy activists resumes after marathon session

Reuters, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The activists are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Taylors are alleged to have helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.(REUTERS)
The Taylors are alleged to have helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.(REUTERS)
world news

Two men extradited to Japan from US, charged in aiding Ghosn's escape

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The development followed a months-long battle by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to avoid being sent to Japan to faces charges they helped Ghosn escape the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP