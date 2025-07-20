Search
Hong Kong issues highest storm warning as typhoon Wipha approaches, over 200 flights cancelled

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 01:39 pm IST

Typhoon Wipha will skirt around 50 km to the south of the observatory, the warning showed. Hurricane-force wind is affecting the southern part of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning on Sunday as Typhoon Wipha, packing winds of more than 167 kilometres (103 miles) per hour, brought heavy rain and wind across the territory, forcing the cancellation of more than 200 flights.

The city's weather observatory raised its storm signal to No. 10 at 9:20 a.m. (0120 GMT) and said it expected it to remain at that level "for some time".

Wipha will skirt around 50 km to the south of the observatory, the warning showed. Hurricane-force wind is affecting the southern part of Hong Kong, the observatory said.

Cathay Pacific Airways cancelled all of its flights arriving or departing Hong Kong airport between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. It waived ticket change fees and made arrangements for customers to re-book.

Most public transport was suspended on Sunday, including ferries amid high sea swells.

