Home / World News / Hong Kong makes biggest meth seizure worth $100 million, hidden in coconut water

Hong Kong makes biggest meth seizure worth $100 million, hidden in coconut water

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 03:00 PM IST

Hong Kong: Customs officials found a record-breaking 1.8 tonnes of liquid meth hidden in cartons of coconut water en route for Australia.

Hong Kong: Hong Kong Police officers are seen.(AP Representational)
Hong Kong: Hong Kong Police officers are seen.(AP Representational)
AFP |

Hong Kong has made its biggest ever seizure of methamphetamine after uncovering a shipment arriving from Mexico worth more than HK$1 billion ($130 million), authorities said Saturday.

Customs officials found a record-breaking 1.8 tonnes of liquid meth hidden in cartons of coconut water en route for Australia.

The shipment, which officials said likely involved a massive international drug trafficking ring, comes as the Chinese finance hub sees a rise in drug busts involving meth.

"We believe the liquid meth, of high purity, came from South America. It was packaged there and shipped via a convoluted route to Hong Kong, to be sent to Australia," said senior superintendent Lee Ka-ming, head of the drug investigation bureau at Hong Kong customs.

No arrests have yet been made.

Read more: 'Ukrainians will freeze to death if…': Kyiv mayor's appeal amid blackouts

Hong Kong has so far this year uncovered more than double the meth seized in the whole of last year, with almost three tonnes confiscated by authorities.

The latest bust came days after law enforcement seized meth worth $5.9 million hidden in electrical transformers, which was also headed for Australia.

Hong Kong authorities were alerted via intelligence exchanges with overseas law enforcement to the possibility of large liquid meth shipments arriving in the city, customs official Fong Heung-wing told reporters.

"Coconut water (shipments) from Mexico are extremely rare... the last time was in 2016 and weighed just six kilograms," Fong said, adding that the size of the shipment also made it suspicious.

The contraband, worth a total of around HK$1.1 billion ($140 million), was found among other goods in a cargo container and identified using X-rays last Sunday.

An online search for the shipment's alleged recipient, an Australian company, came up empty, officials said.

The previous largest meth bust in Hong Kong came in April when officials found 700 kilograms of the drug hidden in industrial equipment from Mexico.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong government
hong kong government

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out