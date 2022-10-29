'Ukrainians will freeze to death if…': Kyiv mayor's appeal amid blackouts

As Ukraine's capital Kyiv faces regular blackouts following widespread Russian strikes on the energy grid this month, city's mayor said that Ukrainians will freeze to death this winter if the West does not urgently send blankets and generators to keep them warm, a report said.

“Send blankets and generators or we’ll freeze to death,” Vitali Klitschko told the UK’s Telegraph.

The attacks on the energy grid are being seen as a bid by Moscow to break the Ukrainian resolve heading into winter as almost 40% of the nation’s energy infrastructure has been damaged by missile and drone attacks, Ukraine's president Zelensky said.

“We are doing everything we can do to save the lives of our people and to protect them. But this winter will definitely be a huge challenge for us," Vitali Klitschko said.

Vitali Klitschko said that they have managed to purchase generators and have prepared 1,000 mobile heating points in Kyiv as in the coming days night-time temperatures across Ukraine are expected to plunge.

Earlier this month, Kyiv residents were warned of a “sharp deterioration” in electricity supplies.

