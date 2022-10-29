Russia will take into account modernisation of US nuke bombs in Europe: Report
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Earlier this week it was reported that United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.
Reuters |
Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.
Read more: Never said ‘entire UK is racist’: Trevor Noah on UK PM Rishi Sunak viral comment
Earlier this week, Politico, citing a U.S. diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics