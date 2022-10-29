Home / World News / Russia will take into account modernisation of US nuke bombs in Europe: Report

Russia will take into account modernisation of US nuke bombs in Europe: Report

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:36 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Earlier this week it was reported that United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.

Russia-Ukraine War: Soldiers walk on a path as smoke billows from the town of Irpin.(AP)
Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Earlier this week, Politico, citing a U.S. diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
