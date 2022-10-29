Russia will take into account modernisation of US nuke bombs in Europe: Report

Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of U.S. nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Earlier this week, Politico, citing a U.S. diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the United States had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.