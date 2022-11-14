Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Hope to bring relations with US 'back on track', China says at G20

Hope to bring relations with US 'back on track', China says at G20

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:45 PM IST

“We hope the US will work together with China, appropriately keep differences in check,” China said.

Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit: US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet. (AFP)
AFP |

China said on Monday it hopes a meeting between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia will bring relations "back on track".

Read more: Covid rules simplified for Indians coming to China as country logs record cases

Asked by AFP at a regular press briefing what China's expectations were from the face-to-face talks in Bali, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "We hope the US will work together with China, appropriately keep differences in check, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments in order to push US-China relations back on track for healthy and stable development."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
xi jinping
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP