World News
world news

Hosting Quad summit proof of priority towards engagement in Indo-Pacific: US

A senior official said the engagement among the Quad nations would be through new multilateral configurations designed to focus on challenges of the 21st Century, while stressing the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The Quad leaders: Australian PM Scott Morrison, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

A senior government official of the United States said President Joe Biden had made the Quad cooperation a priority and hosting its leaders was a fundamental demonstration of the importance attached to engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The official further said the engagement among the Quad nations -- the US, India, Australia and Japan -- would be through new multilateral configurations designed to focus on challenges of the 21st Century, while stressing the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Biden is hosting the summit at the White House on September 24, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and Australia’s Scott Morrison.  

“President Biden has made the Quad a priority, as we all saw through the first Quad leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this summit, which will be in person,” the senior official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said the main areas of consultations and announcements will be on Covid-19. “In March, there was a commitment to producing a billion vaccines via Quad, by 2022 end. There’ll be some announcements about moving that forward and other forms of Covid assistance,” he added.

The Quad members would also make some announcements on clean energy and climate-related crisis, he said.

“Partnering on emerging technologies in cyberspace, promoting high-standard infrastructure, and, of course, an overarching commitment at the core of the Quad to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the official added.

