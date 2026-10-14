Houthi strike hits building at Saudi Aramco headquarters

Yemen’s Houthi militants struck a building at the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant in the eastern city of Dhahran, people familiar with the matter said, as fighting intensified between the kingdom and the Iran-backed group.

PREMIUM The strike targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Dhahran, the heart of the country’s oil industry.

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The kingdom’s Energy Ministry said a Saudi Aramco administrative building had been targeted leading to a limited fire. The missile hit an office building at the complex and damaged a number of floors, the people said. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

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Aramco