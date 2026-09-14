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Houthis make gains in Red Sea: Why Saudi Arabia is at loggerheads with Yemen's rebel group

Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on the Red Sea route as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been attacking shipping.

Updated on: Sep 14, 2026, 20:07:19 IST
By HT News Desk
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The situation in West Asia continued to intensify as Iran-backed Houthi fighters of Yemen captured islands alongside the Red Sea, creating more difficulties for Saudi Arabia to ship through that route.

This handout satellite image released by Vantor shows a view of a pumping station along the general route of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline (Petroline) in al-Mesabaah, southeast of Medina, on September 13, 2026, following an attack and resulting fires on September 11 which caused significant damage to the site along the pipeline. (AFP)
This handout satellite image released by Vantor shows a view of a pumping station along the general route of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline (Petroline) in al-Mesabaah, southeast of Medina, on September 13, 2026, following an attack and resulting fires on September 11 which caused significant damage to the site along the pipeline. (AFP)

Houthis captured more key islands in the southern Red Sea — Greater and Lesser Hanish — which would give them more control of the maritime shipping route, said officials on Monday.

Houthis took control of the islands after hundreds of fighters allied with Yemen’s Saudi-backed government withdrew from the archipelago, news agency Associated Press reported citing two government officials and a Houthi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Deep Dive

How has the recent Houthi capture of islands in the Red Sea affected Saudi Arabia's oil shipping routes?

The Houthis' capture of the Greater and Lesser Hanish islands in the Red Sea enhances their control over vital shipping routes, threatening Saudi oil exports by increasing risks for vessels traveling through the area.

What are the potential global economic implications of disruptions caused by the Houthis in the Red Sea?

Disruptions in the Red Sea due to Houthi actions could significantly impact global oil supplies, potentially driving up prices and causing inflation as countries reliant on oil imports face increased costs.

Why is the Houthi control of strategic islands considered a game changer for the geopolitical balance in the Gulf?

The Houthi control over strategic islands near Bab el-Mandeb shifts the power dynamic by giving Iran-aligned forces greater leverage over Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, affecting trade and energy security.
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Also read: Houthis' Yemen advance leaves Gulf states with uncomfortable choice

The development follows attempts by government forces over the weekend to regroup and push back against the Houthis’ rapid advances around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route and an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

Any escalation in the Red Sea — particularly attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure or vessels carrying its crude — could put further pressure on global oil supplies and prices.

Such disruptions could also provide Iran an upper hand in its ongoing war with the United States.

Also read: The Houthis’ shock advance in Yemen gives Iran new leverage

‘Large-scale Saudi retaliation’ impending?

The increasing offensive by the Houthis may prompt Saudi to respond harshly, even as the kingdom does not seem very keen to be engaged in an all out war.

All signs now “point to a large-scale Saudi retaliation, and that likelihood is increasing by the day. At this point they don’t have an option," Mohammed Al-Basha, an expert on Yemen and a US-based risk adviser, told CNN.

After the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran amid its ongoing war with the US, Saudi Arabia switched to enhanced use of the East-West pipeline, a 1,200km pipeline which links the country's major oil-producing fields in the east with the Red Sea port of Yanbu. Saudi rerouted around 5 million barrels of oil per day along the pipeline to reduce dependency on the Strait of Hormuz.

However, operations were suspended on the route after drones struck it last Thursday. Saudi authorities said the drones were launched from Maysan province in southeastern Iraq, near the Iranian border, where Iran-aligned armed groups have maintained a longstanding presence.

The Houthis continue to call for an end to Saudi Arabia’s air and economic blockade of the parts of northern Yemen under their control. Despite their close ties with Iran, the group has its own political and military goals against Saudi.

Houthi's state news agency Saba's head told CNN on Friday that the group will continue to exert pressure on Saudi until they “break the siege unjustly imposed by the Saudi enemy for 12 years”, indicating that the cinflict could escalate further.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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