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How this ‘$1 trillion' UAE Prince is steering Abu Dhabi' post-war approach to Iran

Qatari prime minister regularly briefed Sheikh Tahnoon and UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on developments with US-Iran negotiations.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 04:11 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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As the United Arab Emirates moves to repair ties with Iran following months of conflict, one man has emerged at the center of the effort: Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is emerging as the face of the UAE's diplomatic outreach to Iran(REUTERS)

Better known as the business chief of Abu Dhabi's ruling family and overseer of a vast $1.5 trillion empire, the UAE national security adviser has taken on a key diplomatic role of opening channels with Tehran, news agency Bloomberg reported.

Sheikh Tahnoon reportedly played a central role in Abu Dhabi's shift from an initially hardline stance toward a more pragmatic policy of engagement with Tehran, the report added citing people familiar with discussions,

Role in Iran talks

The UAE was among the countries hardest hit by the regional conflict that began on February 28.

Iranian missile and drone attacks killed around a dozen people in the UAE and caused billions of dollars in damage to ports, oil facilities and hotels. In response, Abu Dhabi carried out strikes against Iran and adopted one of the toughest positions among Arab states toward the Islamic Republic.

While UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has remained the public face of Emirati diplomacy, Sheikh Tahnoon's efforts during the conflict largely stayed out of the spotlight.

One early indication of his involvement came last month when Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke with him about coordinating mediation efforts aimed at easing regional tensions.

After weeks of negotiations, Qatar emerged as the main intermediary that helped secure the ceasefire understanding between Washington and Tehran.

People familiar with the talks told Bloomberg that the Qatari prime minister regularly briefed Sheikh Tahnoon and UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on developments.

People familiar with Sheikh Tahnoon's thinking said he advocated a business-first, pragmatic approach toward Iran, arguing that regional stability was essential for economic growth.

Apart from serving as national security adviser and deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoon oversees major institutions ranging from AI investor MGX to some of the emirate's largest investment funds.

His influence across finance, technology and security has helped build relationships stretching from Tehran and Ankara to Cairo and Washington.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

 
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HT News Desk

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