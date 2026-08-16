‘Proudest moment’: New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in Indian tricolours on I-day | Watch

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the spirit of the occasion extended beyond the country, with New York’s Times Square and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour. The iconic landmarks turned saffron, white and green on Saturday, creating a striking display of India’s national pride overseas.

The iconic landmarks turned saffron, white and green, creating a striking display of India’s national pride overseas. (X@cgidubai and @IndiainNewYork)

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Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was illuminated in saffron, white and green to commemorate India’s 80th Independence Day, attracting large crowds to the landmark.

The display marked longstanding ties between India and the UAE. Indian expatriates, along with other UAE residents and visitors, gathered around the world’s tallest tower to watch the special illumination.

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Deep Dive Why were New York’s Times Square and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in Indian tricolours? They were illuminated to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day, showcasing India's national pride abroad. What events marked the Indian Independence Day celebrations in the UAE? The UAE hosted several events including the Burj Khalifa illumination and gatherings of Indian expatriates, celebrating with cultural performances and displays of the Indian tricolour. How did the Suryapath Tiranga campaign symbolize India's Independence Day? The Suryapath Tiranga campaign involved a global relay of flag-hoisting ceremonies across 54 Indian missions, connecting the Indian diaspora and marking the celebration from Fiji to San Francisco.

The iconic skyscraper was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag as crowds gathered to celebrate the milestone beyond India’s borders. Many spectators cheered and raised slogans in praise of the country during the display.

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Also read | UK marks 80th Independence Day with ‘Suryapath Tiranga’ global relay

Meanwhile, New York’s Times Square turned into a venue of Indian pride as Consul General Binay Srikant Pradhan hoisted the Tricolour at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

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Members of the Indian-American community and friends of India came together for the celebration, which featured cultural performances showcasing the country’s rich heritage. The event also put the spotlight on the enduring strength of the India-US partnership, with the Tricolour taking centre stage in the heart of New York.

The Tiranga was also hoisted in downtown Seattle.

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Crowds gather to watch tricolour display

A large number of people pulled out their mobile phones to photograph and record the Burj Khalifa and New York’s Times Square as it displayed the Indian tricolour.

Several spectators later shared videos of the spectacle on social media.

“Proudest moment of Indiaa sab modi ji ki vajh se huaa or modi ji ki vajh bhart desh ki image achi bani hui hai,” a user wrote.

“What a beautiful symbol of friendship and shared pride. Seeing the Burj Khalifa illuminated in the colours of the Tiranga is a powerful reminder that India’s spirit resonates far beyond its borders,” another mentioned.

UAE home to 4.5 million Indian expats

The Burj Khalifa display was part of wider Independence Day celebrations held across the UAE, which is home to one of the largest Indian expatriate communities in the world.

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An estimated 4.5 million Indian expats currently live in the UAE, according to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Several Indian associations and community groups also organised events to mark the occasion.