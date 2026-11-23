Influencers are usually loath to admit they are not as rich as they seem. Andrew and Tristan Tate may have felt they had little choice. “The Tates are engaged in several businesses ‘teaching’ men how to earn money. It is in their interest to portray themselves on social media as uber-wealthy,” wrote lawyers for the pair in August, in an unsuccessful bid to persuade a Miami court that they would not abscond if granted bail. The Tate brothers have been

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Influencers are usually loath to admit they are not as rich as they seem. Andrew and Tristan Tate may have felt they had little choice. “The Tates are engaged in several businesses ‘teaching’ men how to earn money. It is in their interest to portray themselves on social media as uber-wealthy,” wrote lawyers for the pair in August, in an unsuccessful bid to persuade a Miami court that they would not abscond if granted bail. The Tate brothers have been held in detention since July as Britain seeks to extradite them to face charges for rape and sex trafficking (which they deny). The supercars and yachts that feature in their videos are rented or loaned as part of paid promotions. “In short, they are playing a role.”

PREMIUM FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., April 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo more less

Bragging about driving Bugattis and owning millions in cryptocurrency is characteristic of the “manosphere”, a milieu of hyper-masculine social-media influencers typified by the Tate brothers. By hawking supplements, online courses and especially casino games, they are shaping men’s spending across the globe. And although many of their more ostentatious displays of wealth are a mirage, the industry as a whole is roaring.

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The manosphere has been around in various forms for many years, but gained new attention in 2024 as bro-ish podcasters like Joe Rogan were credited with convincing young men to vote for Donald Trump. The term is fuzzy, encompassing more mainstream self-improvement influencers as well as controversial figures like the Tates. Few are particularly political. Instead they often focus on monetising young men’s insecurity, whether about their looks, dating life or wealth.

Imagine a young man searching online for advice on how to get rich or find a girlfriend. He might begin on YouTube or TikTok, video platforms that host abundant manosphere content. A 2024 study by researchers at Dublin City University examined its proliferation by creating “dummy” male accounts on YouTube Shorts and TikTok. All were served manosphere videos—such as ones showing them how to live an “alpha-male” lifestyle or disparaging women—within 26 minutes.

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According to Fabric Media, a data provider, ten leading manosphere influencers have this year received a combined 3.4bn views across their accounts on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Even that understates their reach. Many of the biggest creators pay “clippers” to cut down their videos into shorter versions and share them online. Clipping can be a brisk business, says Aleksa Ibrahimović of Cliptic, which provides the service. He says top influencers in manosphere-oriented categories often spend $500,000 each month paying him and his rivals to distribute their content.

The ad revenue generated by views can be substantial, even if for most manosphere influencers it falls far short of the riches on show. Additional cheques come from sponsorship deals. Clavicular, an influencer known for his “looksmaxxing” content, has flogged streetwear (YoungLA). Fresh and Fit, the “#1 men’s self-improvement podcast in the WORLD!”, has done deals with a skincare brand (Tiege Hanley) and the seller of a treatment for erectile dysfunction (BlueChew). Mitchell Jackson, a publicist for Clavicular and other edgy public figures, says he believes that just as big brands took a long time to back regular influencers, so too will they eventually advertise with risky ones. “Controversial celebrities usually actually have better business sense typically than a ‘boring’ celebrity,” he says.

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Where the manosphere’s stars diverge from other influencers is their willingness to court conflict. In January a video went viral in which several prominent manosphere figures partied to a song titled “Heil Hitler”. Scandals can generate a significant boost in income for creators, notes a report released this summer by Equimundo and Reset Tech, two advocacy organisations.

Given such incentives, it is unsurprising that many manosphere figures have been shunted to less-regulated corners of the web. Adin Ross, a major influencer, was kicked off Twitch, a live-streaming platform, in 2023 after showing an unmoderated chat featuring slurs on screen. He said at the time that the ban was “for no reason”, although he subsequently apologised and has been reinstated. Clavicular was booted from YouTube for “facilitating access to websites that violate our illegal or regulated goods or services policies”, according to the platform. Braden Peters (his real name) contends that he scrupulously followed YouTube’s terms of service. (Mr Peters was also indicted on two counts of alleged rape in November, charges he denies.)

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What the influencers lose in audience size, they gain in profit share. YouTube gives video-makers a 55% cut of ad dollars their channels generate and 70% of membership fees. By contrast, Kick, a streaming site that many proscribed manosphere creators have flocked to, lets influencers keep 95% of their subscription dollars. It says the programme has paid $400m to creators.

Hitting the jackpot

Kick stars often spend much of their streaming time playing games on Stake, an online casino with which the platform shares a parent company. Indeed, the manosphere’s profits often lead back to Stake or rivals like Rainbet and Duel. Mr Peters has streamed himself playing Stake games on Kick, which he said at the beginning of 2026 paid him more than $100,000 a month. That directs audiences to the gambling site, a loop that has allowed it to become perhaps the world’s largest online casino. In December last year Stake’s co-founder Ed Craven posted data from a third-party site putting its customer deposits at nearly $18bn, compared with $4bn for its next-biggest competitor.

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Stake has built its business in large part through canny navigation of the laws surrounding online gambling. Its parent company, Easygo, is based in Australia, although its website notes it “does not endorse or promote any gaming activities” there. Many of Stake’s overseas affiliates operate from gambling-friendly jurisdictions like Curaçao and Cyprus. In some places it operates as a “crypto casino”, where players use digital currency to make bets.

In America its affiliate, Stake.us, uses a gap in gambling law that allows sites to operate so long as they run “sweepstakes” rather than casino games. Users buy valueless “Gold Coins” to play games; as a bonus, they receive “Stake Cash” that they can also play with, and which is eligible to redeem for crypto or regular currency. The elaborate workaround is drawing increased scrutiny from some American states, which allege it violates laws prohibiting online gambling.

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Much of Stake’s success is thanks to the influencers who direct viewers its way, Easygo’s marketing chief said in an interview last year. Kick streamers often seem to win money easily on Stake. One lawsuit claims that big stars appear to be gambling with house money rather than their own (which the company denies).

Just as looksmaxxers have led men to stock up on hair-loss treatments, the manosphere’s ties to sites such as Stake may be helping to shift how they think about wagering cash. In one poll conducted this year, a third of Americans said they expected better returns from gambling than the stock market. The manosphere’s influence stretches far.