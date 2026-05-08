How worried should you be about hantavirus?

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named the ship’s doctor as one of the patients. We regret the error

In the meantime, the WHO has brokered a plan for those on board to leave the ship at the Canary Islands, a territory of Spain, when the ship arrives there around May 10th. The country’s health minister said that Spanish passengers would be quarantined at a military hospital, whereas other nationals will be repatriated if they are asymptomatic. The details of these plans were still being hashed out. But if they are carried out responsibly, the chances of a global health disaster are, thankfully, low.

Such insights will help authorities better understand the risk to the remaining passengers. With the exception of those who have fallen ill, who were taken off the ship at Cape Verde and airlifted to European hospitals, nobody has been allowed to disembark since May 3rd. (One infected passenger disembarked before falling ill and took himself to a hospital in Zurich.)

For now, the WHO is working with officials in Argentina and on-board the ship to reconstruct the movements and contacts of infected passengers in the eight weeks before they developed symptoms, the longest known incubation period for the virus. Samples retrieved from patients are also being sequenced to help determine where the infection began and how it spread.

There are many strains of hantavirus, each harboured by different animal species. At least three of the infected individuals from MV Hondius have been diagnosed with the Andes strain, which is found in rodents in Argentina and is known to spread between people. It starts with flu-like symptoms but can progress to severe breathing problems that require intensive hospital care. The mortality rate for those infected can be as high as 50%.

Human infections with hantavirus are rare. Such cases are usually caused by the inhalation of airborne particles from the droppings or urine of rodents such as mice and rats, in which the virus is endemic. Further spread from infected humans to others is rarer still, though not unheard of. Very close contact—such as bed-sharing, sex and interactions between health-care workers and patients—has historically been a prerequisite. Although no human-to-human transmission on MV Hondius has yet been confirmed, the cramped cabins and common areas of a cruise ship are an ideal environment for it to occur. The fact that the wife of the first passenger who died was also infected is a worrying sign.

As of May 6th three cases among those on board had been confirmed and five more were suspected. Of those eight people, three have died. Although information about the outbreak is still patchy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies say the risk of hantavirus infections globally remains low.

ON APRIL 1ST MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying around 150 passengers and crew, set sail from Argentina towards the island nation of Cape Verde. By early May an outbreak of hantavirus was reported on board, sending international health authorities scrambling to contain further spread and treat those taken ill.

ON APRIL 1ST MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying around 150 passengers and crew, set sail from Argentina towards the island nation of Cape Verde. By early May an outbreak of hantavirus was reported on board, sending international health authorities scrambling to contain further spread and treat those taken ill.

PREMIUM There are many strains of hantavirus, each harboured by different animal species.(REUTERS)

As of May 6th three cases among those on board had been confirmed and five more were suspected. Of those eight people, three have died. Although information about the outbreak is still patchy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies say the risk of hantavirus infections globally remains low.

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Human infections with hantavirus are rare. Such cases are usually caused by the inhalation of airborne particles from the droppings or urine of rodents such as mice and rats, in which the virus is endemic. Further spread from infected humans to others is rarer still, though not unheard of. Very close contact—such as bed-sharing, sex and interactions between health-care workers and patients—has historically been a prerequisite. Although no human-to-human transmission on MV Hondius has yet been confirmed, the cramped cabins and common areas of a cruise ship are an ideal environment for it to occur. The fact that the wife of the first passenger who died was also infected is a worrying sign.

There are many strains of hantavirus, each harboured by different animal species. At least three of the infected individuals from MV Hondius have been diagnosed with the Andes strain, which is found in rodents in Argentina and is known to spread between people. It starts with flu-like symptoms but can progress to severe breathing problems that require intensive hospital care. The mortality rate for those infected can be as high as 50%.

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{{^usCountry}} For now, the WHO is working with officials in Argentina and on-board the ship to reconstruct the movements and contacts of infected passengers in the eight weeks before they developed symptoms, the longest known incubation period for the virus. Samples retrieved from patients are also being sequenced to help determine where the infection began and how it spread. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, the WHO is working with officials in Argentina and on-board the ship to reconstruct the movements and contacts of infected passengers in the eight weeks before they developed symptoms, the longest known incubation period for the virus. Samples retrieved from patients are also being sequenced to help determine where the infection began and how it spread. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Such insights will help authorities better understand the risk to the remaining passengers. With the exception of those who have fallen ill, who were taken off the ship at Cape Verde and airlifted to European hospitals, nobody has been allowed to disembark since May 3rd. (One infected passenger disembarked before falling ill and took himself to a hospital in Zurich.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such insights will help authorities better understand the risk to the remaining passengers. With the exception of those who have fallen ill, who were taken off the ship at Cape Verde and airlifted to European hospitals, nobody has been allowed to disembark since May 3rd. (One infected passenger disembarked before falling ill and took himself to a hospital in Zurich.) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the meantime, the WHO has brokered a plan for those on board to leave the ship at the Canary Islands, a territory of Spain, when the ship arrives there around May 10th. The country’s health minister said that Spanish passengers would be quarantined at a military hospital, whereas other nationals will be repatriated if they are asymptomatic. The details of these plans were still being hashed out. But if they are carried out responsibly, the chances of a global health disaster are, thankfully, low. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the meantime, the WHO has brokered a plan for those on board to leave the ship at the Canary Islands, a territory of Spain, when the ship arrives there around May 10th. The country’s health minister said that Spanish passengers would be quarantined at a military hospital, whereas other nationals will be repatriated if they are asymptomatic. The details of these plans were still being hashed out. But if they are carried out responsibly, the chances of a global health disaster are, thankfully, low. {{/usCountry}}

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Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named the ship’s doctor as one of the patients. We regret the error

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