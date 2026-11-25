Chinese telecom company Huawei has rejected the conviction against it in the US, which accuses the tech giant of sharing trade secrets and Iran-related bank fraud.

Chinese telecom company Huawei has rejected the conviction against it in the US, which accuses the tech giant of sharing trade secrets and Iran-related bank fraud. (REUTERS) more less

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While Huawei was acquitted from the US government's racketeering charges (RICO), in a statement, the Chinese company stated that the remaining charges against it have been made without any "legal or factual merit."

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"The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades. No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation. We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," the statement added.

Deep Dive What charges was Huawei convicted of in the US? A US jury convicted Huawei on 10 criminal counts involving allegations of trade-secret theft and Iran-related bank fraud. The jury acquitted the company of racketeering conspiracy charges. Why does Huawei say the US conviction has no legal or factual merit? Huawei says the trade-secret disputes cited by prosecutors were civil matters resolved over the past two decades. It also says no court found it liable for willful intellectual-property misappropriation or ordered it to pay damages for trade-secret misappropriation. What does Huawei plan to do after the US verdict? Huawei says it will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend its rights and interests.

The remarks from the company comes after it was convicted in a New York federal court after a three-month trial. Jurors found the company guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

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{{^usCountry}} Huawei welcomed the acquittal for the racketeering case, stating that the acquittal "confirms the allegations lack factual basis." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huawei welcomed the acquittal for the racketeering case, stating that the acquittal "confirms the allegations lack factual basis." {{/usCountry}}

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“Huawei welcomes this decision. It confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years,” read the official statement.

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The case against Huawei dates back to 2018, when US authorities accused the Chinese company of misleading banks about its business activities in Iran.

Prosecutors alleged that the company gave HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas an inaccurate picture of its operations, allowing it to move money despite US sanctions.