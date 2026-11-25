Chinese telecom company Huawei has rejected the conviction against it in the US, which accuses the tech giant of sharing trade secrets and Iran-related bank fraud.
While Huawei was acquitted from the US government's racketeering charges (RICO), in a statement, the Chinese company stated that the remaining charges against it have been made without any "legal or factual merit."
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"The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades. No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation. We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," the statement added.
Deep Dive
What charges was Huawei convicted of in the US?
Why does Huawei say the US conviction has no legal or factual merit?
What does Huawei plan to do after the US verdict?
The remarks from the company comes after it was convicted in a New York federal court after a three-month trial. Jurors found the company guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
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Huawei welcomed the acquittal for the racketeering case, stating that the acquittal "confirms the allegations lack factual basis."{{/usCountry}}
Huawei welcomed the acquittal for the racketeering case, stating that the acquittal "confirms the allegations lack factual basis."{{/usCountry}}
“Huawei welcomes this decision. It confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years,” read the official statement.
The case against Huawei dates back to 2018, when US authorities accused the Chinese company of misleading banks about its business activities in Iran.
Prosecutors alleged that the company gave HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas an inaccurate picture of its operations, allowing it to move money despite US sanctions.
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Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.