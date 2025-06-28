Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Hulen Mall fire: What caused evacuation at Fort Worth shopping center? Dramatic videos surface

Yash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 28, 2025 06:38 AM IST

A massive fire broke out at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, leading to the emergency evacuation

A massive fire broke out at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, leading to the emergency evacuation of the shopping center at 4800 South Hulen Street. Locals posted videos on social media, showing a large fire department response and chaos in the area around the mall.

A massive fire broke out at Fort Worth's Hulen mall on Friday(X)
A massive fire broke out at Fort Worth's Hulen mall on Friday(X)

“just caught a huge fire at Hulen Mall Red Robin, in Fort Worth! 🚨🔥Looks like the mall has been fully evacuated. No word yet on the cause,” one local wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Large fire burning at the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas; fire department confirms a 2 alarm fire response,” another person added.

“The PIO is currently en route to the working commercial fire at the @HulenMall. This is a currently a 2-alarm fire. The mall is being evacuated and people are being asked to avoid the area. Please be careful of hose lines and first responders on scene,” the Fort Worth fire department said.

Cause of the Hullen Mall fire

The fire broke out at approximately 7:14 PM local time, at the Red Robin restaurant within Hulen Mall. The Fort Worth Fire Department classified it as a two-alarm fire, indicating a significant blaze requiring multiple units. While the exact cause remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest the fire originated in the restaurant’s kitchen, though specifics are unconfirmed at the moment.

The fire prompted an immediate evacuation of the mall due to heavy smoke and potential danger to shoppers, employees, and tenants. The Fort Worth Police Department assisted in clearing the premises. The department urged the public to avoid the area and be cautious of hose lines and first responders.

Evacuation details

The entire mall, anchored by Macy’s, Dillard’s, and H&M, was evacuated, affecting hundreds of shoppers and staff. No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire also caused disruptions along South Hulen Street and SW Loop 820, with police directing traffic away from the mall. The smoke was visible from nearby Interstate 20, raising concerns among drivers.

