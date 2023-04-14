'Human rights are being curtailed' in China, says German foreign min

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 14, 2023 12:03 PM IST

German foreign minister said human rights are being curtained in China.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday she had expressed concerns about human rights issues and the receding space for civil society engagement during her talks in Beijing.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. (Reuters file)

"I explained... in our bilateral talks that we are concerned that the scope for civil society engagement in China is continuing to shrink and human rights are being curtailed," she told reporters after a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

Topics
meeting beijing germany china
