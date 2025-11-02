Scary video emerges after multiple people stabbed on train to Huntington in UK

A shocking stabbing incident took place on a train headed to Huntington in United Kingdom's Cambridgeshire. Multiple people were reportedly stabbed on the train, and two arrests have been made in the case so far. Image for representation.(AFP)

A scary video emerged after the incident, showing panic on streets and major police presence at the scene. The clip showed several police vehicles were high beams and people standing on the side.

It is unclear how many people were stabbed.

Rail services on the route are likely to take a hit, with delays up to 60 minutes or revision in timings expected, BBC said in a report.

What happened on the train?

The Cambridgeshire Police reportedly received a call regarding a stabbing incident on the train headed to Huntingdon. The train was stopped and two men were subsequently arrested.

While there is no official clarity on how many were stabbed, multiple people have been hospitalised, reported SkyNews.

The British Transport Police (BTP) also reacted to the stabbing and said that officers were assisting the Cambridgeshire Police in responding to the incident. “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed. Officers are in attendance alongside @CambsCops and two people have been arrested,” the BTP said in a tweet.

What Cambridgeshire Police said

Panic gripped Cambridgeshire on Sunday after the stabbing incident was reported. Hours later, the Cambridgeshire Police released an official update on its X handle, informing that many people have been hospitalised.

“We were called at 7.39 pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital,” a tweet by the police read.

Police have also urged people to approach them with any leads on the incident.