Huntingdon train stabbing: Multiple injured on station; first info on suspects revealed

Multiple people were stabbed on a train to Huntingdon on Saturday, British Transport Police confirmed. Officials are responded to the situation. Two people have been arrested, BTP added. Multiple people were stabbed at the Huntingdon train station(Unsplash)

“We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed. Officers are in attendance alongside @CambsCops and two people have been arrested. Durther updates will be shared here,” BTP noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Huntindon station update

All lines around the Huntindon station have been blocked due to the stabbing. The London North Eastern Railway stated. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.

“Huntingdon station is closed and no trains will call here in either direction until further notice,” Thameslink said.

Police reveal details

Cambridgeshire Police revealed details in a statement to The Sun. A spokesperson told the publication: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital. The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.”

