Hurricane Hilary: Learn more about the storm's path and areas to be affected

Hurricane Hilary, now a Category 1 storm, is continuing its path towards Southern California. The hurricane is predicted to reach the coast on Saturday night stay into Sunday morning and weaken by the day's afternoon.

Post hitting Los Angeles and Las Vegas the hurricane will be moving into the Pacific Northwest before dissipating completely.

For the first time ever, National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for most of southwestern California, from the San Diego deserts to San Bernardino County mountains and on to Catalins Island.

The centre stated the storm could approach northern Baja California early Sunday morning moving towards Southern California around 8 a.m. later in the morning. After this, it will continue its path north until it passes the Nevada state border around 6 a.m. on Monday.

San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Bakersfield and Tonopah are at a 40%-70% risk of flash floods over the next 3 days.

"On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move close to the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula tonight and Sunday morning then move across southern California Sunday afternoon," the hurricane center announced.

According to the Hurricane Center, a storm watch indicates over 39 mph of sustained winds- within 48 hours. It's expected to bring a year's worth of rain to California, Nevada and Arizona.

While the hurricane will not directly hit Arizona, Pima and Yuma County have been forewarned of heavy precipitation while Tucson, Phoenix and most of Northern Arizona will experience a normal monsoon day.

Las Vegas and other parts of Southwest such as San Diego and Palm Springs may also face floods. LA could receive up to 2 ½ inches of rain through Monday and is on a flood watch from 11 a.a. to 5 p.m., said the National Weather Service.

