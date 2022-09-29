Home / World News / In videos, monster storm hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida

In videos, monster storm hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida

world news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 09:42 AM IST

Hurricane Ian Hits Florida: Dramatic footage showed floodwaters surging into homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles.

Hurricane Ian Hits Florida: A man walks among fallen palm leaves and debris in a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida.(Reuters)
Hurricane Ian Hits Florida: A man walks among fallen palm leaves and debris in a street as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Hurricane Ian plunged much of Florida into darkness as it hit the southwest region on Wednesday bringing storm surges, wind and flooding. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour.

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed floodwaters surging into homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles.

Some areas in Florida looked like lakes owing to massive rainfall.

The monster storm left more than two million people without electricity in Florida on Wednesday evening as the southwestern areas of the state were the hit the hardest.

Around 2.5 people were asked to evacuate in Florida as several dozen shelters were set up. The storm is set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday, AFP reported.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
florida
florida

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out