Hurricane Idalia weakens to category 1 after hitting Florida
Aug 30, 2023 08:58 PM IST
Hurricane Idalia: Idalia was about 15 miles (20 km) south-south east of Valdosta Georgia.
Idalia weakened to a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is crossing into southern Georgia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
Idalia was about 15 miles (20 km) south-south east of Valdosta Georgia. Maximum sustained winds decreased to 90 mph (150 kph) with higher gusts, the Miami-based forecaster said in its 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) advisory.
"Idalia is forecast to be a tropical storm while moving near the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and North Carolina tonight and on Thursday," the NHC said.
