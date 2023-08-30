News / World News / Hurricane Idalia weakens to category 1 after hitting Florida

Hurricane Idalia weakens to category 1 after hitting Florida

Reuters |
Aug 30, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Idalia weakened to a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is crossing into southern Georgia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Hurricane Idalia: In this aerial view, vehicles attempt to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida.(AFP)
Idalia was about 15 miles (20 km) south-south east of Valdosta Georgia. Maximum sustained winds decreased to 90 mph (150 kph) with higher gusts, the Miami-based forecaster said in its 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) advisory.

"Idalia is forecast to be a tropical storm while moving near the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and North Carolina tonight and on Thursday," the NHC said.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
