News / World News / Increased human infection risk? Bird flu kills scores of sea lions in Argentina

Increased human infection risk? Bird flu kills scores of sea lions in Argentina

ByMallika Soni
Aug 30, 2023 08:28 PM IST

Bird Flu In Argentina: Argentina animal health authorities recently reported dead sea lions in several locations along country's Atlantic coast.

Scores of sea lions died from bird flu in Argentina, officials said amid an unprecedented global outbreak that continues to infect mammals. This has also raised fears that the virus it could spread more easily among humans. Argentina animal health authorities recently reported dead sea lions in several locations along country's Atlantic coast- south of the capital Buenos Aires to Santa Cruz near the southern tip of the continent.

A dead sea lion lying on the beach in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.(AFP)
A dead sea lion lying on the beach in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.(AFP)

Another "50 dead specimens have been counted... with symptoms compatible with avian influenza," a statement from a Patagonian environmental authority said as authorities asked people to avoid beaches along Argentina's roughly 5,000-kilometer coastline where cases have been reported, news agency AFP reported.

Read more: UK top diplomat's tough stand in China: No one should legitimize Vladimir Putin

Hundreds of sea lions- marine mammals like seals and walruses- were reported dead in Peru earlier this year as the virus ravaged bird populations across South America. The H5N1 bird flu has typically been confined to seasonal outbreaks but since 2021 cases has emerged year-round leading to what experts say is the largest outbreak ever seen.

Although there is no treatment for bird flu which spreads between wild birds and can also infect domestic poultry. The viruses do not typically infect humans, although there have been rare cases.

The outbreak has infected several mammal species such as minks and cats. The World Health Organization warned in July that this could help the virus adapt to infect humans more easily.

"Some mammals may act as mixing vessels for influenza viruses, leading to the emergence of new viruses that could be more harmful to animals and humans," the WHO said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out