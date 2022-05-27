‘I had an uneasy feeling sometimes’: Texas school shooter's mother in first reaction

Speaking for the first time on the horrific Texas elementary school shootout, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, Adriana Reyes, the mother of the accused, Salvador Ramos, said she had an ‘uneasy feeling’ sometimes.

“I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like what are you up to? We all have a rage, some people have it more than others,” Reyes told ABC News on Wednesday (local time), a day after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

However, Reyes also said her son, when angry, used to be aggressive, but was ‘not a monster.’

“Those kids…I have no words. I don't know what to say about those poor kids,” she further said.

Meanwhile, students who went to high school with the 18-year-old described him as a person who was both a bully and on the receiving end of bullying himself.

On May 24, Ramos had an argument with his grandmother and shot at and injured her critically. After this, he drove his car to Robb Elementary School and opened fire there. He was later killed by the police, which itself is under scathing criticism for not entering the building for more than 40 minutes after Ramos entered the facility.

The Uvalde shooting was the deadliest in the United States since 20 children and six staff members were fatally shot at, at the Sandy Hook school in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012.

(With AFP inputs)

