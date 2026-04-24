'I overcame this too': Netanyahu says he had successful treatment for prostate cancer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he recently had a successful treatment for cancer and he was “in excellent physical condition.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers.(via REUTERS)

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In a post on X, the Israeli leader said the doctors discovered "a very early stage of a malignant tumor in the prostate.

The 76-year-old leader said the tumor was discovered during a routine check-up after surgery for an enlarged benign prostate a year and a half ago.

"A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring. In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever. The doctors told me that this is very common among men my age," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever. The doctors told me that this is very common among men my age," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said he was given two options: to remain under monitoring or to undergo treatment and remove the problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he was given two options: to remain under monitoring or to undergo treatment and remove the problem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "You already know me. When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You already know me. When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Israeli prime minister said he was healthy and in "excellent physical condition". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Israeli prime minister said he was healthy and in "excellent physical condition". {{/usCountry}}

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