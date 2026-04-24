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'I overcame this too': Netanyahu says he had successful treatment for prostate cancer

The Israeli prime minister said he was healthy and in "excellent physical condition".

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 06:42 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he recently had a successful treatment for cancer and he was “in excellent physical condition.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers.(via REUTERS)

In a post on X, the Israeli leader said the doctors discovered "a very early stage of a malignant tumor in the prostate.

The 76-year-old leader said the tumor was discovered during a routine check-up after surgery for an enlarged benign prostate a year and a half ago.

"A year and a half ago, I underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, and since then I have been under routine medical monitoring. In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate," he said.

 
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