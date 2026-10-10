'I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes': Trump reiterates claim of brokering India-Pakistan truce

US President Donald Trump has claimed that his role in settling the wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict, was enough to earn him the Nobel Peace Prize, arguing that he deserved the award for each of the eight conflicts he says he helped resolve.

Trump criticised the decision to award the prize to a person he described as a liberal who works at the United Nations. (File)

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In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump expressed anger over the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to South African jurist Navi Pillay, claiming that his record on peace efforts had been overlooked despite his role in resolving several international conflicts.

“Any one of which, in particular, Pakistan and India, would be far more than necessary to win the Nobel Prize,” Trump wrote, referring to the eight conflicts he claimed to have settled.

Deep Dive Which eight conflicts did Trump say he helped settle to merit Nobel Peace Prizes? Trump listed Cambodia–Thailand, Kosovo–Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo–Rwanda, India–Pakistan, Israel–Iran, Egypt–Ethiopia, Armenia–Azerbaijan, and Israel–Hamas. Did India confirm that Trump mediated the India–Pakistan ceasefire? No. India said the understanding to stop military action followed direct communication between the two countries’ militaries and rejected claims of third-party mediation. Why did Trump say he deserved eight Nobel Peace Prizes? He argued that each of the eight conflicts he says he helped resolve could have merited the award, singling out India and Pakistan as sufficient on its own. The articles note that his claims about resolving the conflicts have not been independently established in their entirety.

“In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1,” he added.

Trump listed eight conflicts, including Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

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{{^usCountry}} The US president also claimed that he had received letters from the presidents and prime ministers of countries involved in the conflicts, which he said had been sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in support of his nomination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US president also claimed that he had received letters from the presidents and prime ministers of countries involved in the conflicts, which he said had been sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in support of his nomination. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump further said he was working to settle two more conflicts, involving Iran and Russia's war against Ukraine, and claimed that both efforts were progressing “at breakneck speed”.

Trump questions Nobel Peace Prize decision

In his post, Trump criticised the decision to award the prize to a person he described as a liberal who works at the United Nations. He claimed that the recipient was largely unknown and alleged that she “very obviously, hates Israel”.

“I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!” Trump wrote, questioning what she had done to deserve the award.

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He also criticised the United Nations, saying he had not relied on the organisation while working to settle the conflicts he listed.

“In all of the Wars that I have settled, I never spoke to the United Nations—they were of no help,” he said.

Trump argued that the United States, represented by him as president, should have received the award instead. He described the decision as “an indelible stain on Norway” and claimed it had permanently damaged the credibility of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump claims credit for other peace efforts

Beyond the eight conflicts, Trump claimed that he had prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and stopped it from destroying Israel and threatening the wider Middle East and Europe.

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He also said he had helped secure the return of Israeli hostages, including the final 28, both living and dead, and worked with Hamas to achieve their release.

Trump further claimed that he was preventing potential conflicts involving North Korea and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, as well as tensions between China and Taiwan.

He also credited himself with persuading NATO members to increase defence spending from 2% to 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP), saying the move had strengthened the alliance.

Additionally, Trump said he had helped secure the release of more than 900 political prisoners from several countries in Eastern Europe and brought 196 hostages home from captivity around the world without paying a ransom.

He concluded by reiterating that his record on peace deserved greater recognition, accusing those behind the Nobel Peace Prize decision of being “Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization”.

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