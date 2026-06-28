‘I will return’: Sheikh Hasina sets a timeline for Bangladesh return two years after ouster

Almost two years after she was driven out of her country and sought refuge in India, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina adopted a defiant tone on her return, saying she would go back “this year”.

Sheikh Hasina alleged that the verdict against her was an attempt to make her party, the Awami League, “leaderless”. (AFP File)

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In an interview with NDTV, Hasina alleged that the verdict against her was an attempt to make her party, the Awami League, “leaderless”, but she said such attempts will not succeed. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal found Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced her to death in November last year.

“The verdict against me is not justice. It is part of an illegal, unconstitutional, and politically motivated process. The judiciary has been turned into an instrument of political revenge to make the Awami League leaderless. Such attempts have been made before. They failed then, and they will fail again,” she said in the interview.

Hasina said that she doesn't fear death, pointing out the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, credited as the founder of Bangladesh, and the loss of her family in 1975. She asserted that she would be back in Bangladesh “this year”.

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{{^usCountry}} “I do not fear death. In 1975, I lost my parents, my brothers, and almost my entire family. On 21 August, there was an attempt to kill me with grenades. Many conspiracies have been hatched against me. But breaking through every web of conspiracy, I stood beside the people of Bangladesh. I was elected Prime Minister five times by the people's vote and worked for the country's unprecedented development. Almost my entire life has been tied to the people of Bangladesh, to the Awami League, to the democratic struggle, and to the development of Bangladesh. So, I want to say clearly: overcoming every obstacle and every conspiracy, I will return to my country this year,” Hasina added. Why was Sheikh Hasina found guilty in Bangladesh? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I do not fear death. In 1975, I lost my parents, my brothers, and almost my entire family. On 21 August, there was an attempt to kill me with grenades. Many conspiracies have been hatched against me. But breaking through every web of conspiracy, I stood beside the people of Bangladesh. I was elected Prime Minister five times by the people's vote and worked for the country's unprecedented development. Almost my entire life has been tied to the people of Bangladesh, to the Awami League, to the democratic struggle, and to the development of Bangladesh. So, I want to say clearly: overcoming every obstacle and every conspiracy, I will return to my country this year,” Hasina added. Why was Sheikh Hasina found guilty in Bangladesh? {{/usCountry}}

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The special tribunal ruled that Sheikh Hasina was responsible for “ordering, inciting, and failing to prevent” what the court called “a brutal, state-orchestrated crackdown on student-led protests” in July 2024.

According to a United Nations estimate, up to 1,400 people died during the July 2024 protests. Hasina's conviction was based on five counts according to the Bangladesh court, including deploying drones, helicopters, and lethal weapons against civilian crowds, and the mass killing of demonstrators in the Dhaka region.

In statements released through the Awami League, Hasina strongly rejected the ruling, calling the tribunal "biased, rigged, and politically motivated" by an unelected interim government.

India, however, struck a neutral tone, with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) stating that New Delhi remains committed to the stability and democratic interests of the Bangladeshi people while continuing to engage with all local stakeholders.