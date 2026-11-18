The International Ice Hockey Federation’s website went offline on Tuesday following a reported cyberattack, which came amid controversy over its decision to exclude Russia from the world junior championship.

The IIHF's website went offline on Tuesday following a reported cyberattack. (X @IIHFHockey)

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According to the Canadian Press, an image featuring Russian players briefly appeared on the website, accompanied by a message accusing the federation of barring a team that its rivals could not defeat.

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By later Tuesday, the website had been replaced by a notice saying it was “temporarily unavailable” during maintenance.

Deep Dive What happened to the IIHF website after Russia was barred from the World Juniors? The IIHF said its website was targeted in a cyberattack and later displayed a notice that it was temporarily unavailable. An image of Russian players and a message criticizing Russia’s exclusion reportedly appeared briefly. Was the cyberattack on the IIHF website linked to Russia’s exclusion? The attack came amid controversy over Russia’s exclusion, and the message that appeared on the site criticized the decision. However, the IIHF said it was investigating the source, and the article does not confirm who was responsible or establish a link. How is the IIHF responding to the website cyberattack? The IIHF said it was investigating the source of the attack and taking steps to restore its systems. It said its platforms would return online once the federation was confident they were secure.

“The International Ice Hockey Federation has been the target of a cyberattack,” the IIHF said in a statement on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems. Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure. The IIHF remains committed to protecting the integrity of our organization and safeguarding our sport,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems. Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure. The IIHF remains committed to protecting the integrity of our organization and safeguarding our sport,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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Russian federation condemns cyberattack

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation denounced the cyberattack, stressing that any effort to challenge Russia’s exclusion from international competition should be pursued through legal channels.

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“The RIHF views such actions negatively and considers the use of abusive methods to express a sporting or public stance to be unacceptable,” the federation said. “Furthermore, the RIHF does not condone interference with information resources or any actions that fall outside the legal framework,” the RIHF’s statement mentioned.

Canada maintains ban on Russian players

Russia will be absent from next month’s world junior hockey championship after host nation Canada decided to prevent its players from participating, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced Sunday.

The Canadian government maintained its position despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling issued late last month that had cleared the way for Russia’s return to IIHF competitions.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on November 3 that Russian players would be barred from competing in Canada while the war remains ongoing. Ottawa subsequently clarified that the restriction would also cover players who already hold valid Canadian visas.

IIHF confirms Edmonton and Red Deer as tournament hosts

After reviewing alternative hosting options, the IIHF decided to keep Edmonton and Red Deer as the tournament venues. The competition is scheduled to take place from December 26 to January 5.

Russia’s exclusion also ensures Norway will retain its spot in the tournament. Norwegian hockey officials had earlier been informed that their team would have to make way for Russia.

(With AP inputs)